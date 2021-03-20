AAPIs Urged to Report Hate Incidents

To help stem the recent surge in hate crimes, civil rights and advocacy organizations are encouraging Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to report such incidents when they occur.

Historically, crimes against AAPIs have often gone unreported for various reasons, such as language limitations, fear of law enforcement, and/or systemic barriers.

Racial slurs, threats, physical violence, and vandalism are often expressions of hate. If you see something, say something. The following is a partial list of organizations that document and track hate crimes and advocate on behalf of crime victims:

Los Angeles vs. Hate (National Center for Victims of Crime): https://www.lavshate.org/report

L.A. County 2-1-1 community services hub: https://new.211la.org/form/anti-hate

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Civil Rights/Hate Crimes: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us

Stop AAPI Hate Reporting Center: https://stopaapihate.org/

Asian Americans Advancing Justice’s Stand Against Hatred: https://www.standagainsthatred.org/

Anti-Defamation League Hate Tracker: https://www.adl.org/reportincident