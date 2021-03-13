Connie Nakano Named to Dept. of Aging Post

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Feb. 18 announced the appointment of Connie Nakano, 43, of Elk Grove as assistant director of communications at the Department of Aging.

Nakano has been assistant deputy of communications at the California Transportation Commission since 2020. She was a public information officer at the California Department of Rehabilitation from 2017 to 2020; and a senior marketing specialist at the California Earthquake Authority from 2009 to 2017.

She was a national interactive account manager at The Sacramento Bee from 2008 to 2009, an advertising account manager at KMAX-TV from 2004 to 2007 and at Valley Yellow Pages from 2002 to 2004, a sales and marketing coordinator at KQCA 58 from 2000 to 2002, a graphic artist at UPN 31 from 1998 to 2000, and a promotion assistant at KSFM 102.5 from 1997 to 1999.

Nakano is a member of the Asian American Journalists Association and Families for Early Autism Treatment.

This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $117,000. Nakano is a Democrat.