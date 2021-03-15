Hinamatsuri: A Family Affair

(Editor’s note: Hinamatsuri, also called Doll’s Day or Girls’ Day, is a special day in Japan, celebrated on March 3,)

Without our Nisei parents, John and Mitsuko Yamamoto, their granddaughters would only be reading about Hinamatsuri in books.

Luckily for our daughter Lora and her cousin Kristen, they received these beautiful kimonos and with the emperor and empress dolls from Grandpa and Grandma in the 1980s.

How fortunate we all are to have these wonderful lasting memories!

— Submitted by Arlene Nakamura