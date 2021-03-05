Hiura Homers in First Spring AB

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Sunday’s Spring Training opener, a 7-2 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Hiura is expected to be the every­day first baseman for the Brewers, moving over from second, where he played the last two seasons.

Hiura will look to cut down on his strikeout rate, but the team are more than pleased with his power at the plate.

In Tempe on Monday, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, who is expected to return to his two-way role in 2021, singled twice against the White Sox.

The teams finished tied at 4-4 in the five-inning game at Tempe Diablo Stadium that was the Angels’ spring home opener.

Ohtani singled to right in his first at-bat and singled to left in his second at-bat. He stepped to the plate in a no-out, bases-loaded situation in the fourth with the game tied at 4 runs each, but popped out to third.

“It feels more like baseball when there are fans in the stands. It’s more fun,” Ohtani said after playing the game in front of a small crowd.

— Rafu staff and wire service reports