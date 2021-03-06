JACCC Offers Video Tribute for 3/11 Anniversary

In remembrance of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster, which killed over 15,000 people, the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center offers a short visual commemoration for the victims and survivors through poetry, dance, and ikebana.

The video will be made available online on March 11 (the 10th anniversary of the disaster) at JACCC.org and will feature:

• The poem “How to Survive a Tsunami,” written by Kenji Liu in 2014 after reading about Kanno Chihiro, a 16-year-old student and swimmer who miraculously survived the tsunami following the 2011 Tohoku earthquake.

• Archival footage of the “Mare Vaporum” (Sea of Vapour) performance curated by Hirokazu Kosaka, JACCC master artist in residence, which took place Oct. 16, 2011.

• Images of an installation in the JACCC Irvine Japanese Garden by Youkou Kitajima of the Sogetsu School of Ikebana.

For more information on this commemoration video, visit JACCC.org.