JAVA Scholarship: Continuing the Legacy of WWII Nisei Military Service

WASHINGTON — The Japanese American Veterans Association (JAVA) announces its annual scholarship award program for 2021.The scholarships will benefit a range of graduating high school seniors, undergraduate students, and post-graduate and professional education students.

Application instructions, forms, and other details are posted on the JAVA website, https://java-us.org. The scholarships include:

• The U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye Memorial Scholarship ($3,000) honoring the late Hawaii senator’s iconic career of military and civilian public service;

• The JAVA Founder’s Scholarship ($3,000), awarded in memory of JAVA’s founder, Col. Sunao Phil Ishio, USAR, his wife Constance, and their son Douglas Ishio;

• The Kiyoko Tsuboi Taubkin Legacy Scholarship ($2,000), a tribute to a longtime supporter of JAVA;

• JAVA Memorial Scholarships ($1,500), honoring Nisei veterans, JAVA members and/or their family members. The 2021 JAVA Memorial Scholarships are:

– Dr. Americo Bugliani Scholarship in honor of his liberator, Paul Sakamoto, 442nd veteran;

– Ranger Grant Hirabayashi Scholarship in honor of Ranger Grant Jiro Hirabayashi, MIS veteran;

– Col. Jimmie Kanaya Scholarship in honor of Col. Jimmie Kanaya, a three-war veteran (WWII, Korean and Vietnam);

– Mitsugi Kasai Scholarship in honor of CWO 4 Mitsugi Murakami Kasai, MIS veteran;

– Ben Kuroki Scholarship in honor of Sgt. Ben Kuroki, a gunner in the Army Air Corps, 505th Bombardment Group;

– Matsui Scholarship in honor of Victor Matsui, MIS veteran, and wife Teru;

– Col. Virgil R. Miller Scholarship in honor of Col. Virgil Rasmuss Miller, commander of the 442nd, who led the Nisei soldiers in the rescue of the Texas “Lost Battalion” in the Vosges Mountains of France during WWII;

– Robert Nakamoto Scholarship in honor of past JAVA president and Korean War veteran Bob Nakamoto;

– Betty Shima Scholarship, in honor of Betty Fujita Shima, lifelong partner of 442nd veteran Terry Shima.

Descendants of those who served in the 100th Infantry Battalion, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the Military Intelligence Service, or the 1399th Engineer Construction Battalion, or descendants of Japanese American soldiers who served during World War II in other U.S. military units, including the Women’s Army Corps or Army Nurses Corps are eligible and encouraged to apply.

Current members of JAVA whose membership began prior to April 1, 2019, are eligible and encouraged to apply. Children of current JAVA members are also eligible and encouraged to apply if the applicant’s parent or guardian was a member of JAVA prior to April 1, 2019.

Past or present members of the Army’s 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry, 522nd Field Artillery Battalion, ROTC, or U.S. Marine Corps Platoon Leaders Course are eligible and encouraged to apply for the U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye Memorial Scholarship. Applicants should demonstrate their lifelong commitment to public and uniformed service leadership for the nation.

Applicants should first review published rules and forms. Applications and supporting documents must be electronically submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 30, to [email protected] Applications not received by that date or that fail to meet the submission requirements will NOT be considered.

Applicants will be notified of a decision by early June 2021. Awards will be presented at a JAVA scholarship awards ceremony on July 17.