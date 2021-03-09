Keiro, LTSC Collaborate to Continue Assistance for Older Adults

Keiro and Little Tokyo Service Center (LTSC) on March 1 announced the continuation of their partnership initiative to expand and enhance support to the community’s older adults, with a focus on mental health and caregiving.

The initial partnership initiative began back in 2017. Continuing to serve older adults and their caregivers in the community, this partnership focuses on the following three areas:

• Mental Health Initiative — LTSC is one of the few organizations able to provide mental health counseling services in Japanese in Southern California. With the need for mental health support continuing to grow, these services remain vital in addressing mental health issues and their impact on both the individual and their families. Funding will provide expanded counseling services to low-income Japanese older adults facing conditions such as clinical depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, and managing significant life changes.

• Caregiver Support Initiative — Support groups, both in-person and virtual, empower family caregivers to receive support from others who share their challenges and experiences. Through the partnership, LTSC and Keiro will develop a caregiver support group facilitator curriculum, intended for lay facilitators who wish to start a support group at their faith-based or community organizations.

• Supplement LTSC’s Client Assistance Programs. LTSC’s client assistance programs provide temporary aid to older adults, without other resources, to help them overcome financial predicaments.

“We are grateful to once again partner with Little Tokyo Service Center in enhancing the great work they already do in our community, specifically in the areas identified as highest need,” said Gene S. Kanamori, president and CEO of Keiro. “We hope that this partnership initiative can also shed light and promote awareness on important issues like mental health and caregiving.”

“There is an increasing and pervasive need for social services and mental health care for the Japanese older adult community,” said Erich Nakano, executive director of LTSC. “We appreciate Keiro’s renewed commitment to sustain much-needed and underfunded programs at LTSC. This partnership allows LTSC to strengthen our efforts, reach those in need, and help seniors age in place.”

For more information on these initiatives, visit www.ltsc.org.