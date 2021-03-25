Keiro to Host Bilingual Conference with Alzheimer’s L.A.

Keiro announced it will co-host its first virtual Alzheimer’s Conference with Alzheimer’s Los Angeles on Saturday, May 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This free event, provided in both English and Japanese, will bring together a panel of expert speakers to educate the community on Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders; current research and treatment options; and how to reduce your risk for Alzheimer’s and supports available for caregiving families.

The event will also feature a virtual resource fair of organizations and vendors who will share invaluable information with attendees about Alzheimer’s-related services.

“We are excited to hold this virtual event with Alzheimer’s Los Angeles,” said Gene S. Kanamori, Keiro president and CEO. “Alzheimer’s disease will have an impact on all of us. Nearly 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s today and that number continues to grow. We are excited to partner with Alzheimer’s Los Angeles to provide this valuable resource to our community.”

The event will feature four speakers, followed by Q&A sessions:

• Overview of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders — Presented by Dr. Joshua Chodosh, MSHS, FACP, geriatrician and professor, Departments of Medicine and Population Health, NYU Langone Health

• Alzheimer’s Disease Research Update: What Is the Weather Forecast? — Presented by Dr. Helena Chang Chui, chair and professor of neurology, Raymond and Betty McCarron Chair in Neurology, and director of the USC Alzheimer’s Research Program

• Hopeful Signs for the Future: Resources We Have Access to — Presented by Sara Lenz Lock, JD, senior vice president for policy, AARP and executive director, GCBH and Dr. Debra Cherry, Ph.D., executive vice president, Alzheimer’s Los Angeles

Simultaneous interpretation will be available for those wishing to participate in Japanese. Registration is open until April 29. For more information, visit http://keiro.org/alzheimers-conference.