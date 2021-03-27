L.A. AAPI Groups and Elected Officials to Hold Candlelight Vigil as Part of National Day of Action to Stop Anti-Asian Hate

In response to the growing wave of anti-AAPI hate crimes, and as part of the National Day of Action to Stop AAPI Hate, the Filipino Voter Empowerment Project, joined by Los Angeles AAPI groups, Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, and other elected officials, will convene a candlelight vigil and remembrance Saturday, March 27, at 6 p.m. in Los Angeles Chinatown’s Central Plaza, 943 N. Broadway.

The event will feature speakers from sponsor groups, a reading from East West Players, remarks from Assemblymember Carrillo and Congressmember Jimmy Gomez, and will culminate with a lighting of candles and moment of remembrance.

The event will be socially distanced and masks are required. All attendees are asked to rsvp at: https://fvep.org/vigilrsvp

Sponsors/speakers include:

Office of Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (51st Assembly District)

Office of Congressmember Jimmy Gomez (34th Congressional District)

Los Angeles Chinatown Corp.

Filipino Voter Empowerment Project

Korean Immigrants Workers Alliance (KIWA)

Pilipino Workers Center

Asian Americans Advancing Justice

Little Tokyo Service Center

Search to Involve Pilipino Americans

Project By Project

A3PCON (Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council)

Chinese Historical Society of Southern California

Chinese American Citizens Alliance Los Angeles

Carlos Bulosan Book Club & Friends of Echo Park Library

Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE)

East West Players

The Filipino Voter Empowerment Project Project is under the auspices of the Pilipino Workers Center (a 501c3) and seeks to raise voter turnout in the Los Angeles Filipino community through education, outreach, and activism.