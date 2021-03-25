LACMA Plans April Reopening with New Exhibitions

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art announced it will reopen its doors to visitors starting April 1, more than a year after it was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors with tickets purchased in advance online will see several new exhibits at LACMA, including:

• “Bill Viola: Slowly Turning Narrative

• “Cauleen Smith: Give It or Leave It”

• “NOT I: Throwing Voices (1500 BCE-2020 CE)”

• “Vera Lutter: Museum in the Camera”

• “View From Here: Recent Acquisitions”

• “Yoshitomo Nara”

The exhibitions “Do Ho Suh: 348 West 22nd Street” and “Fiji: Art & Life in the Pacific” from 2020 were extended and also will be available to view.

The museum will require visitors to follow Los Angeles city and county health and safety protocols in both the indoor and outdoor areas of the museum. All visitors must cover their face and mouth at all times except when eating or drinking, complete an online health screening, have their temperature taken, and maintain a distance of at least six feet from other people.

Daily capacity will be limited in accordance with requirements from the California and Los Angeles County departments of public health. People can get advance timed-entry tickets online at www.lacma.org or by calling (323) 857-6010. Ticket blocks will be released one week at a time.

LACMA members can get tickets for previews during the week of March 26-30, and the general public can get tickets March 25 for the week of April 1-6.

More information about the exhibitions is available at https://bit.ly/3bM5I4K.

Yoshitomo Nara

Yoshitomo Nara is among the most beloved Japanese artists of his generation. His widely recognizable portraits of menacing figures reflect the artist’s raw encounters with his inner self. A peripatetic traveler, Nara’s oeuvre takes inspiration from a wide range of resources — memories of his childhood, music, literature, studying and living in Germany (1988–2000), exploring his roots in Japan, Sakhalin, and Asia, and modern art from Europe and Japan.

Spanning over 30 years from 1987 to 2020, “Yoshitomo Nara” views the artist’s work through the lens of his longtime passion — music. Featuring album covers Nara began collecting as an adolescent, paintings, drawings, sculpture, ceramics, an installation that recreates his drawing studio, and never-before-exhibited idea sketches that reflect the artist’s empathic eye, this exhibition shines a light on Nara’s conceptual process.

One of the main highlights will be “Miss Forest,” a 26-foot outdoor painted bronze sculpture that will grace Wilshire Boulevard.

On view from April 1 to July 5.