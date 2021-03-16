Little Tokyo Memorial for Nursing Home Deaths

Save Our Seniors will hold a candlelight memorial for 115 lost to COVID at Kei-Ai L.A. and Kei-Ai South Bay on Saturday, March 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Friendship Knot on the northwest corner of Second and San Pedro streets in Little Tokyo.

“To date, 115 Japanese Americans have died of COVID at Pacifica’s Kei-Ai Los Angeles (KALA) and Kei-Ai South Bay (KASB), with KALA having the dubious distinction, per L.A. Times, of being California’s ‘deadliest nursing facility’ at 98 resident COVID deaths. Our community demands answers!” event organizers said.

“No more deaths! No evictions or displacements of seniors during the pandemic! Yes to AB 279 [introduced by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi]. No moves or transfers of seniors during the CA COVID-19 emergency! Investigate Pacifica Companies and revoke their COVID license!”

After candlelights are distributed, participants will proceed north to First Street, east to Japanese Village Plaza, and through JVP, arriving at Hashimoto Plaza for the memorial program.

Masks required; double-masking encouraged. Social distancing per CDC guidelines.

Endorsing organizations:

Centro Community Service Organization

Chinatown Community for Economic Development

East L.A. Taiko

Gardena Pioneer Project

Greater L.A. Japanese American Citizens League

Healthcare for All-Los Angeles

JACL Pacific Southwest District

J-Town Action & Solidarity

Little Tokyo Historical Society

National Asian American Pacific Islander Mental Health Association

Nikkei For Civil Rights and Redress

Nikkei Progressives

Progressive Asian Network for Action

San Fernando Valley JACL

Sansei Legacy

Twin Cities JACL

Save Our Seniors (SOS) is an all-volunteer network of individuals and organizations that is working to secure the continuation of bilingual and bicultural care and services for seniors residing at the facilities formerly known as Keiro Nursing Home and Retirement Home, a Japanese American institution for nearly 50 years.

“To this day, due to inequalities in the U.S. public health system, no other such facilities exist,” organizers said. “Because of this context, the lives of the remaining residents are endangered by the profit objectives of the owners of these facilities.”

For more information, visit: https://saveourseniors.network