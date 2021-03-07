LTBA Statement on Higashi Vandalism

The Little Tokyo Business Association (LTBA) condemns the vandalism that defiled Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple on Feb. 25. We are deeply saddened by what happened to one of our most revered and enduring institutions.

As one of Little Tokyo’s oldest organizations and managers of the Little Tokyo Business Improvement District, we join with other community groups in collectively standing against hate crimes in all its forms and pledge to continually work to build greater understanding among all people.

Little Tokyo is the home of eight beloved churches and temples, all of which must be protected from senseless acts of intolerance. Let us take this moment to remember the greatness within our community and rededicate ourselves to ensuring that Higashi Honganji and all of our institutions continue to stand tall for this and future generations.