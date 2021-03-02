Matsui Meets with Biden, Harris at White House on Economic, Security Issues

WASHINGTON – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) on Feb. 24 met with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers to address shortages in the global supply chain for critical goods, including semiconductors and medical supplies.

“As the global economy becomes more interconnected, it is essential that the U.S. maintains the ability to produce the hardware that our economy depends on,” said Matsui. “President Biden and Vice President Harris understand that in order for the U.S. to stay at the forefront of these strategically important industries, we must ensure that we lead from research and development all the way to the assembly line.

“As we continue to battle a global pandemic and work towards our economic recovery, it is even more vital that we seize every opportunity to create American jobs and secure this technology that is vital for innovations in 5G networks, healthcare, and computing. I look forward to continuing to work with the Biden Administration as we reinforce these supply chains and create the economic ecosystem for our innovators to thrive well into the future.”

Matsui has long been a champion of securing America’s technological future and serves as chair of the Congressional High-Tech Caucus and vice chair of the House Energy and Commerce’s Subcommittee on Communications and Technology.

She is also co-author of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act, which would restore semiconductor manufacturing back to American soil by increasing federal incentives to stimulate advanced chip manufacturing, enable cutting-edge research and development, secure the supply chain and bring greater transparency to the microelectronics ecosystem.

Matsui successfully included an amendment based on the CHIPS Act in the FY21 NDAA.