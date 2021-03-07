Music Mondays to Feature Akira Komatsu

The next performance of Japan Foundation Los Angeles’ Music Mondays series will be on Monday, March 8, at 12:30 p.m. (PST) via Facebook Live. The theme for March is “Friendship.”
Akira Komatsu is a composer and musician originally from Tokyo who started his career as a jazz-oriented guitarist and musical instructor. He has scored a wide range of projects, including the film “Introducing Gifu,” which premiered at the Shanghai China Expo 2010, TV commercials for Precure Series Toys for BANDAI Co., Ltd., a radio commercial for JASRAC, and many independent films.
Working in the dramatic, pop, rock, electronic, and jazz genres, his music is unique, highly emotive, and often very quirky. Komatsu studied with Jeff Richman at MI/GIT Hollywood, and he graduated with the Human Relation Award. He moved to L.A. in 2017 and works as a freelance composer and guitarist. Visit his website: https://www.akirakomatsu.com