Navy Accepts Delivery of Future USS Daniel Inouye

BATH, Maine – The Navy accepted delivery of the guided missile destroyer future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) from shipbuilder General Dynamics Bath Iron Works on March 8.

Delivery of DDG 118 represents the official transfer of the ship from the shipbuilder to the Navy. Prior to delivery, the ship successfully conducted a series of at-sea and pier-side trials to demonstrate its material and operational readiness.

The future USS Daniel Inouye is named in honor of Daniel Inouye, who served as a U.S. senator for Hawaii from 1963 until his death in 2012. He received the Medal of Honor June 21, 2000 for his extraordinary heroism in action while serving with the 442nd Regimental Combat Team in Italy during World War II.

During an assault April 21, 1945, an exploding grenade shattered his right arm; despite the intense pain, he refused evacuation. He remained at the head of his platoon until they broke the enemy resistance and his men deployed in defensive positions, continuing to fight until the regiment’s position was secured.

“This highly capable platform will deliver the necessary combat power and proven capacity as the ship joins the world’s greatest navy,” said Capt. Seth Miller, DDG 51 class program manager, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. “DDG 118 will continue to honor the legacy of its namesake and ‘Go For Broke’ for decades to come as it supports our country.”

DDG 118 is a Flight IIA destroyer equipped with Aegis Baseline 9, which provides improved Integrated air and missile defense capabilities, increased computing power, and radar upgrades that improve detection range and reaction time against modern air warfare and ballistic missile defense threats.

BIW is also in production on the future Arleigh Burke-class destroyers Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), John Basilone (DDG 122), Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124), Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127), and Flight III ships Louis H. Wilson, Jr. (DDG 126) and William Charette (DDG 130), as well as the future Zumwalt-class destroyer Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002).

As one of the Defense Department’s largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships, special mission and support ships, and boats and craft.

— Team Ships Public Affairs