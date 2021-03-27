Newsom Appoints Superior Court Judges

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 25 announced the appointment of 18 California superior court judges — one in Fresno County, four in Los Angeles County, one in Monterey County, two in Orange County, four in Sacramento County, two in San Bernardino County, one in San Joaquin County, one in Santa Clara County, one in Sonoma County and one in Stanislaus County.

Appointees include:

Warren Masami Kato, 59, of Rancho Palos Verdes, who has been appointed to serve asa judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. He has served as a deputy district attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office since 1999. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of La Verne College of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Edmund W. Clarke, Jr. Kato is registered without party preference.

Susan Ser, 50, of Santa Clarita, who has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. She has served as a deputy district attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office since 1999. She was an associate at Schaffer and Baumer from 1998 to 1999 and at Parker Stanbury from 1997 to 1998. Ser earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School Los Angeles. She fills the vacancy created by the death of Judge Vincent H. Okamoto. Ser is registered without party preference.

The compensation for each of these positions is $214,601.