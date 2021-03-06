Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, March 7, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We talk to Assemblymember Phil Ting about new state legislation aimed at collecting data to combat the rise in violence against the AAPI community.

In response to the recent attacks on elder members of the AAPI community, the Asian Pacific Fund launched the Solidarity Fund in partnership with Comcast, NBC Bay Area, and Telemundo 48 to provide grants to nonprofit organizations working to address the persistent anti-Asian sentiment.

Community Youth Center of San Francisco is one of the organizations doing this critical work. We talk to CYC Executive Director Sarah Wan (pictured) about the organization’s history of violence prevention programs.

Plus a performance by guitar prodigy Eric Wang.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).