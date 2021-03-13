Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, March 14, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We talk to a marketing executive asking his industry to take action as we witness a rise in violence against the AAPI community. Eric Toda tells us about how companies and individuals alike can play an active role in stopping anti-AAPI hate.

Otto Lee (pictured) is the first Chinese American to serve as Santa Clara County supervisor. From his upbringing in Hong Kong to serving in the U.S. Navy, Supervisor Lee tells us about how his experience has prepared him for this new stage in his life.

Plus a performance of Hawaiian music and dancing by Kanoe Kahaku and Vini Joy Halau Na Wai Ola.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).