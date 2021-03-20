Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, March 21, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We talk to a lawmaker staying at the forefront of AAPI community issues. Assemblymember David Chiu (pictured) tells us what’s being done about the attacks on Asian American elders in the Bay Area.

The Growing Up Asian in America Contest is one of the largest youth celebrations of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in the nation. We talk to Asian Americans for Community Involvement about hosting the art, video and essay contest and this year’s theme, “This Is My Time.”

Then we talk to a winner of last year’s Growing Up Asian in America Contest about his latest project, PetCode, a mobile app making it easier to manage your pet’s life.

Plus a performance by Yo-Yo Joe.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area/KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).