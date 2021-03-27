Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, March 28, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

The NBC show “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” features Asian American actresses Alice Lee and Jee Young Han (pictured). They join us to talk about their careers and what the industry is like for AAPI performers.

In response to the recent attacks on elder members of the AAPI community, the Asian Pacific Fund launched the Solidarity Fund in partnership with Comcast, NBC Bay Area, and Telemundo 48 to provide grants to nonprofit organizations working to address the persistent anti-Asian sentiment. We highlight an organization addressing those issues.

The Chinese Progressive Association is supporting the physical and mental health of survivors of violence, ensuring the safety of seniors, and advocating for racial justice across racial lines.

Plus a performance by singer Reigne Reario.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).