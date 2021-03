Patrons enjoy a meal on First Street in Little Tokyo on Saturday, after COVID dining restrictions were eased in both Los Angeles and Orange counties. The regions were moved from the purple tier to the less-restrictive red tier of the state’s coronavirus regulatory system last week, allowing for bigger crowds in retail stores and the reopening of museums, movie theaters and indoor dining at restaurants at limited capacity. (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

