‘Organizing Across Generations and Across Communities’

Tsuru for Solidarity and Detention Watch Network will present “Organizing Across Generations and Across Communities” on Wednesday, March 10, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/1ob0y32g

Speakers:

Satsuki Ina, co-chair, Tsuru for Solidarity

Kim Miyoshi, co-founder, JAs for Justice

Marcella Hernandez, senior organizer, Detention Watch Network

This webinar focuses on the work of Tsuru for Solidarity and Detention Watch Network to organize against migrant detention and deportation and against incarceration, using organizing strategies that bridge generations and communities.

This event is funded through the California Civil Liberties Grant, a project of the California Library.

ASL interpretation will be provided.

