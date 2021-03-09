Rally Against Hate Crimes on Saturday in Little Tokyo

“Love Our Communities: Stop Asian Hate” is the theme of a rally to be held Saturday, March 13, at 3:30 p.m. outside the Japanese American National Museum, First and Central streets in Little Tokyo.
The rally is a response to reports of increasing anti-Asian attacks across the country, including the Southland, and efforts by community organizations and government agencies to address the problem.
Organizers describe the event as “a grounding, healing space in the wake of anti-Asian violence. Meet, collaborate, and build with grassroot organizations doing direct work in Los Angeles Asian American communities.”
Organized by:
Chinatown Community for Equitable Development
Ktown4BlackLives
Tuesday Night Project
Nikkei Progressives
Sunday Jump
API Equality LA
Kabataang maka-Bayan/ProPeople Youth
Progressive Asian Network for Action
Palms Up Academy
J-Town Action and Solidarity
Masks required; double-masking encouraged. Social distancing per CDC guidelines.