Rally for Unity in OC

IRVINE — Stand for Asians Solidarity will hold its first rally in Orange County on Saturday, March 13, as 12 noon at Irvine City Hall, 1 Civic Center Plaza.

This is one of a series of public events being presented in response to reports of increased anti-Asian violence and other hate crimes across the country, including Southern California. API community organizations are urging more reporting and documentation of crimes, escorting vulnerable seniors, who have been a particular target for attacks, and calling on law enforcement and government at all levels to recognize and address the problem.

Park in the City Hall parking lot, a two-minute walk from the rally site. Participants are required to wear masks and are encouraged to bring appropriate signs/banners, water and snacks, and sunglasses.