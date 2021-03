On March 19, staff from Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s 11th District office rally at the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument on the northwest corner of Venice and Lincoln Boulevards against recent anti-Asian assaults and vandalism. Participants included Nisa Kove, Venice field deputy, and Len Nguyen, senior field deputy. Anti-hate rallies were held over the past two weekends throughout the Southland.

