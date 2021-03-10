‘Remembering March 11, 2011: Looking Back, Looking Forward’

Join the U.S.-Japan Council and other U.S.-Japan-related organizations for a special event to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake of March 11, 2011.
This virtual event will symbolize the U.S. standing together in solidarity with Japan and underscore the importance of the alliance, friendship and shared values.
Registration: https://usjapancouncil-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zitVQpE2QhaifjsweljmzQ
Date: Wednesday, March 10 (U.S.); Thursday, March 11 (Japan)
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m. ET; 8 to 9:30 a.m. JT
Japanese simultaneous interpretation will be available.
Schedule:
Opening remarks from Laura Winthrop Abbot, executive vice president, U.S.-Japan Council
Remarks from Joe Young, chargé d’affaires ad interim, U.S. Embassy, Tokyo, 2019-present
Remarks from Koji Tomita, Japanese ambassador to the U.S.
Remarks from Jin Sato, mayor, Minamisanriku Town, Miyagi Prefecture, 2005-present
Remarks from Futoshi Toba, mayor, City of Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, 2011-present
Panel Discussion: “Tohoku, Fukushima, Crisis Management & Recovery”
Moderator: Karen Kelley, senior foreign service officer and East Asia Bureau senior advisor for diversity and inclusion, U.S. Department of State
John V. Roos, U.S. ambassador to Japan, 2009-2013
Ichiro Fujisaki, Japanese ambassador to the U.S., 2008-2012
Remarks from Ryota Konno, Tomodachi alumni speaker from Tohoku
Remarks from Joshua Walker, president, Japan Society
Panel Discussion: “The Future of the U.S.-Japan Relationship”
Co-moderator: Frank Jannuzi, president and CEO, The Maureen and Mike Mansfield Foundation
Co-moderator: Paige Cottingham-Streater, secretary-general, U.S. CULCON Panel, and executive director, Japan-U.S. Friendship Commission
Caroline Kennedy, U.S. ambassador to Japan, 2013-2017
Kenichiro Sasae, Japanese ambassador to the U.S., 2012-2018
Shinsuke Sugiyama, Japanese ambassador to the U.S., 2018-2021
Thomas Schieffer, U.S. ambassador to Japan, 2005-2009
Remarks from Miyu Sugita, Tomodachi alumni speaker from Tohoku
Remarks from Ryozo Kato, Japanese ambassador to the U.S., 2001-2008
Remarks from William Hagerty, U.S. ambassador to Japan, 2017-2019
Closing remarks from Suzanne Basalla, president & CEO, U.S.-Japan Council
3/11 remembrances from U.S.-Japan grassroots organizations