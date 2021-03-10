‘Remembering March 11, 2011: Looking Back, Looking Forward’

Join the U.S.-Japan Council and other U.S.-Japan-related organizations for a special event to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake of March 11, 2011.

This virtual event will symbolize the U.S. standing together in solidarity with Japan and underscore the importance of the alliance, friendship and shared values.

Registration: https://usjapancouncil-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zitVQpE2QhaifjsweljmzQ

Date: Wednesday, March 10 (U.S.); Thursday, March 11 (Japan)

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m. ET; 8 to 9:30 a.m. JT

Japanese simultaneous interpretation will be available.

Schedule:

Opening remarks from Laura Winthrop Abbot, executive vice president, U.S.-Japan Council

Remarks from Joe Young, chargé d’affaires ad interim, U.S. Embassy, Tokyo, 2019-present

Remarks from Koji Tomita, Japanese ambassador to the U.S.

Remarks from Jin Sato, mayor, Minamisanriku Town, Miyagi Prefecture, 2005-present

Remarks from Futoshi Toba, mayor, City of Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, 2011-present

Panel Discussion: “Tohoku, Fukushima, Crisis Management & Recovery”

Moderator: Karen Kelley, senior foreign service officer and East Asia Bureau senior advisor for diversity and inclusion, U.S. Department of State

John V. Roos, U.S. ambassador to Japan, 2009-2013

Ichiro Fujisaki, Japanese ambassador to the U.S., 2008-2012

Remarks from Ryota Konno, Tomodachi alumni speaker from Tohoku

Remarks from Joshua Walker, president, Japan Society

Panel Discussion: “The Future of the U.S.-Japan Relationship”

Co-moderator: Frank Jannuzi, president and CEO, The Maureen and Mike Mansfield Foundation

Co-moderator: Paige Cottingham-Streater, secretary-general, U.S. CULCON Panel, and executive director, Japan-U.S. Friendship Commission

Caroline Kennedy, U.S. ambassador to Japan, 2013-2017

Kenichiro Sasae, Japanese ambassador to the U.S., 2012-2018

Shinsuke Sugiyama, Japanese ambassador to the U.S., 2018-2021

Thomas Schieffer, U.S. ambassador to Japan, 2005-2009

Remarks from Miyu Sugita, Tomodachi alumni speaker from Tohoku

Remarks from Ryozo Kato, Japanese ambassador to the U.S., 2001-2008

Remarks from William Hagerty, U.S. ambassador to Japan, 2017-2019

Closing remarks from Suzanne Basalla, president & CEO, U.S.-Japan Council

3/11 remembrances from U.S.-Japan grassroots organizations