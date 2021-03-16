Rep. Meng Calls on Gov. Cuomo to Resign

NEW YORK — Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) in a tweet on March 12 called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a fellow Democrat, to resign over recent allegations.

“The mounting sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Cuomo are alarming,” she said. “The challenges facing our state and New Yorkers are unprecedented, and I believe he is unable to govern effectively. The governor should resign for the good of our state.

“I commend those who have come forward and spoken with bravery in telling their painful stories. This is never easy. They deserve justice, which is why [New York] Attorney General [Letitia] James must continue her investigation.

“I know the attorney general and her office will continue to conduct this investigation in a transparent and efficient manner that gives the victims an opportunity to share their experiences.”

Another Democrat, New York Assemblymember Ron Kim, has also said that Cuomo hould consider resigning.

Other New York political leaders who have urged Cuomo to step down include Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mondaire Jones, Jerry Nadler and Jamaal Bowman.

Cuomo has said that he feels “embarrassed” for the “pain I’ve caused” and pledged to cooperate with the investigation, but he denied allegations of groping and refused to step down.