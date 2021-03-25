Request for Proposals: The Kintsugi Spirit

The Japanese American Cultural & Community Center invites artists of all creative disciplines to interpret the Japanese philosophy of kintsugi and showcase their art through a final video.

Poetically translated to “golden repair,” kintsugi is the centuries-old Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with lacquer dusted or mixed with powdered gold. As a philosophy, it treats breakage and repair as part of the history of an object, rather than something to disguise.

Consider how your art and art-making process can use kintsugi as an approach to individual or collective healing, and explore how your art can be shared using video in an innovative way.

Who: All U.S.-based artists who are eligible to work in the United States. Artists across all creative disciplines are welcome, including, but not limited to: music, dance, theater, comedy, visual art, essays, poetry, video art, etc.

Dates: Commissioned artwork development period: June 1-Aug. 31, 2021; Virtual exhibit: Sept. 25-Oct. 31, 2021

Deadline: April 30, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PST

Fine Print: Up to five artists will receive $2,000 to showcase their art through a final video (3-10 minutes) for a special virtual exhibit on JACCC’s website and social media. Learn more here: https://www.jaccc.org/kintsugi