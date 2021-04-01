San Francisco Japantown Foundation Announces Grantees

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Japantown Foundation on March 23 announced the grantees of its COVID-19 Community Fund.
Thanks to the generosity of donors, a total of $214,700 in grants has been distributed to the following Japantown nonprofits:
API Legal Outreach
GenRyu Arts
Golden Gate Institute Inc. (fiscal agent for Kinmon Gakuen)
Hokka Nichi Bei Kai
Japanese Community Youth Council
Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California
Japantown Community Benefit District
Japantown Task Force Inc.
Kimochi Inc.
National Japanese American Historical Society
NJAHS (fiscal agent for Day of Remembrance Consortium)
NJAHS (fiscal agent for Ito Yosakoi)
Nichi Bei Foundation
Nihonmachi Little Friends
Parent-Teacher Community Council of Japanese Bilingual Bicultural Program
Sakura Matsuri Inc.
Soto Mission of San Francisco (Sokoji)
To see what the funding will allow each grantee to provide for the community, go to www.japantownfoundation.org.