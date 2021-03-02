SOFTBALL: Okazaki on a Tear as HIU Returns to Play

FULLERTON – Hope International University is back on the diamond for a delayed season, and are undefreated through their first six games.

The Royals swept a Feb. 19 doubleheader against the La Sierra Golden Eagles with a Game 1 score of 6-1, and a Game 2 score of 9-0.

In Game 1, senior Melanie Okazaki went 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run and two RBI.

The Royals had a slow start after La Sierra took a one-run lead in the fourth inning, but HIU would soon answer back in the fifth with Okazaki’s a homer.

The Royals continued to tack on runs, the last two coming via another hit from Okazaki and a double from Karen Creech.

Allie Puente picked up her third win of the season, pitching a complete game and striking out 11.

In Game 2, Olivia Candelas started on the mound for the Royals and held the Golden Eagles to zero runs through four innings.

La Sierra struggled on the mound as they walked four batters, leaving an opportunity for the Royals to score three runs in the bottom of the first inning. HIU added an additional run in the second innings thanks to an early walk for Okazaki, a single from Creech, and a sacrifice fly from Skyler Mao.

The Royals return to competition on March 5 against Biola University.

– Courtesy HIU Athletics