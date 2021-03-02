Solid Long Game, Improved Putting Lead Morikawa to Workday Championship

La Cañada native Collin Morikawa captured his fourth title on the PGA tour Sunday, finishing three strokes ahead of the field to win the Workday Championship in Bradenton, Fla.

Morikawa becomes the only golfer other than Tiger Woods to win a tour major and a World Golf Champion­ship event under the age of 25.

“Tiger means everything to me,” Morikawa said. “Yes, you know, he had the crash and thankfully he’s all right and hopefully has a quick and great recovery.

“But I don’t think we say ‘Thank you’ enough. So I want to say thank you to Tiger. Because sometimes you lose people too early and that’s – Kobe. I lost my grandpa about a month ago. And you don’t get to say thank you enough. So thank you, guys.”