‘Stop Asian Hate’ Rally in Diamond Bar

DIAMOND BAR — A “Stop Asian Hate” rally will be held on Sunday, March 21, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and Diamond Bar Boulevard.

The purpose is to condemn racially motivated attacks on the Asian American community, especially the elderly.

Attendees are asked to bring signs and masks and to wear pink. “Pink is a sign of hope, comfort and compassion,” organizers said. “It relates to unconditional love and understanding, and the giving and receiving of nurturing.”

Scheduled speakers:

Dr. Ronda Hampton, REACH for Mental Health Awareness

Andrew Chou, Diamond Bar City Council member

Representative of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Diamond Bar Station

Janice Hahn, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, District 4

Note: The rally is sponsored by Diamond Bar resident Ronda Hampton and is not a city-sponsored event.