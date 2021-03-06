Swords Are Streaming

The historical drama-docuseries “Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan” has launched on Netflix to solid reviews.

The six-part series, set in feudal Japan during the tumultuous Azuchi–Momoyama and Sengoku period of the 16th century, follows warlords including Oda Nobunaga, Tokugawa Ieyasu, Toyotomi Hideyoshi and others, as they wage bloody battle for control of the still-fractured country.

Rated TV-MA for depictions of brutal violence, the series features re-enactments of historical events and commentary by historians. For more information: https://www.netflix.com/title/80237990