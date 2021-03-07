‘Teaching JA Resistance Through the Graphic Novel’

“Teaching Japanese American Resistance Through the Graphic Novel” will be presented online on Sunday, March 7, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. PST.
To be published in April, “We Hereby Refuse” (Chin Music Press and Wing Luke Museum) dramatizes two California-based stories of protest against imprisonment based solely on race: Hiroshi Kashiwagi of San Francisco and Mitsuye Endo of Sacramento, whose legal challenge went all the way to the Supreme Court.
Abe will walk attendees through the pages and show how it presents a story of WWII incarceration as it’s never been seen before and connects it with urgent social studies topics in current events. Gupta will preview the Educators Guide, which will offer new strategies for bringing this essential American history into the classroom.