‘Teaching JA Resistance Through the Graphic Novel’

“Teaching Japanese American Resistance Through the Graphic Novel” will be presented online on Sunday, March 7, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. PST.

Writer Frank Abe and Wing Luke Museum Curriculum Director Rahul Gupta will introduce the new graphic novel “We Hereby Refuse: Japanese American Resistance to Wartime Incarceration” and its accompanying Educator Guide to teachers registered for the California Council for the Social Studies virtual conference.

The Educators Guide is supported by the George and Sakaye Aratani CARE Award, UCLA’s Asian American Studies Center, and the Seattle-based Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience.

To be published in April, “We Hereby Refuse” (Chin Music Press and Wing Luke Museum) dramatizes two California-based stories of protest against imprisonment based solely on race: Hiroshi Kashiwagi of San Francisco and Mitsuye Endo of Sacramento, whose legal challenge went all the way to the Supreme Court. Abe will walk attendees through the pages and show how it presents a story of WWII incarceration as it’s never been seen before and connects it with urgent social studies topics in current events. Gupta will preview the Educators Guide, which will offer new strategies for bringing this essential American history into the classroom.

