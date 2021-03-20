Volunteer Community Patrols for San Jose Japantown

SAN JOSE — Due to increasing attacks on Asian Americans, especially seniors, in the Bay Area and elsewhere, trained volunteers are needed to patrol San Jose Japantown on foot or on bicycles weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If churches reopen for Sunday services, patrols will be planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Presented by Japantown Prepared and the Japantown Community Congress of San Jose, this program is based on the successful United Peace Collaborative started in San Francisco Chinatown by Leanna Louie.

Ten to 14 volunteers per week are needed to adequately staff this program. There is no cost to participate.

A training session was held via Zoom on Saturday. For more information, email [email protected]