Webinar on Gambling in San Jose Japantown

SAN JOSE — Hidden Histories will present “Gambling in San Jose Japantown” on Saturday, March 27, at 1 p.m. Pacific Time.

There were at least five locations where poker games were regularly held in San Jose Japantown. Can you guess where they were? Can you also guess what games kept the early immigrants of Heinlenville (San Jose Chinatown) entertained? And, is it true that the Chinese lottery tickets weren’t printed by the Chinese?

Join us to learn the hidden histories of gambling in the Japanese, Chinese, and Filipino communities of San Jose Japantown. The show also features a special guest, Ted Ramos, author of “San Jose Gambling” and a San Jose Police Department officer.

Webinar registrants will also receive a separate Zoom invitation for an informal workshop on how to play hanafuda (Japanese “flower cards”). The hanafuda workshop will be held on Friday, March 26, at 7 p.m. Details will be emailed after you register.

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_c-_CGMkrSOmvIpzc6FZveQ