Westmont Advances in NAIA, APU and UCLA Earn NCAA Berths

The women of Westmont College will begin the NAIA Tournament by facing the Fighting Scotts of Lyon (Ark.) in the Round of 16.

The Scotts earned a trip to Sioux City, Iowa, by up­setting #11 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) by a score of 60-57 in the finals of the Alexandria (La.) Bracket “B” Opening Round Tournament.

Westmont, the tournament’s num­ber two seed, and Lyon, the number 15 seed, will match up on Thursday, March 18, at 4 p.m. PDT. The win­ner will advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday to take on the Clarke (Iowa) and MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) winner.

The Warriors and Scotts have met three times previously, all in national tournament play. The last time they met was in the 2017 Championship in Billings, Mont., with Westmont prevailing 65-53.

Westmont have qualified for the National Championship 16 times including the last 11 years. The Warriors have a record of 18-13 in national tournament play, won the tournament in 2013 and was runner-up in 2018.

This season’s Warriors feature se­nior Lauren Tsuneishi and junior Krissy Miyahara.

Azusa Pacific was set to take on Westminster (Utah) in the NCAA Division II West Regional Finals on Monday.

APU advanced by defeat­ing the fifth-seeded Hawaii Pacific Sharks 72-59 on March 12. The Cougars were led by an excel­lent showing from Laura Pranger, who finished the night with 19 points and nine rebounds. Kayla Shaw and Paige Uyehara were also key contributors, as they each tallied 13 points. Alex Lowden nearly had a double-double, tallying eight points, 13 rebounds, and three steals for the Cougars.

Natalie Chou and the UCLA Bruins will play Wyoming in the first round of the the NCAA Div. I tournament on March 22.

Alyson Miura and USC did not receive a berth, after their quarter­final loss to Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Trojans finish the season at 11-12.