‘Who Killed Vincent Chin?’ Panel Discussion

A panel discussion of the documentary “Who Killed Vincent Chin?” will be presented online Wednesday, March 24, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The film will be available to stream online. Registrants will be provided with the link and password for viewing. Register here.

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a sharp increase in instances of hostility and harassment directed at Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders related to COVID-19 stigma and misinformation. USC’s Keck School of Medicine is coordinating efforts to support and promote allyship and bring awareness to this matter.

There will be a discussion examining the history of Vincent Chin’s story with the film’s creator, Renee Tajima-Peña; Marshall Wong, senior intergroup relations specialist with the Los Angeles County Human Relations Commission; and Richard Watanabe, Ph.D., professor of preventive medicine and associate dean for health and population science programs.

In the summer of 1982, 27-year-old Vincent Chin was bludgeoned to death by two Detroit-area autoworkers who eventually avoided jail time and received probation and a fine as their punishment. The attack and lenient sentence ignited a movement of protest and activism never before seen within the Asian American community.

The 1987 Oscar-nominated documentary analyzes the implications surrounding the murder and the aftermath that united Asian Americans seeking social justice.\\

Brought to you by the Keck School of Medicine’s Office of Social Justice, Office of Leadership & Wellness, and Committee on Race, Equity, Diversity, Social Justice and Well-being.