A Celebrity Rolls into the Shop

Local racing historian and driver Ernie Nagamatsu will be the special guest on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage,” the talk show host’s popular program geared toward auto enthusaists.

Featured will be Nagamatsu’s leg­endary 1959 “Old Yeller II” Buick Special. The program will be available via YouTube starting May 17.

Nagamatsu had words of praise for Leno, who issued an apology for jokes made ear­lier in his career at the expense of Asians.

“Jay Leno is a most considerate, noted personality and always makes people feel important,” Nagamatsu wrote. “His apology to the Asian community was sincere from my POV.”