AAPI Mountain View March and Rally

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Come support or present speeches/testimony on the experiences of being Asian American/Pacific Islander in and around Mountain View (including but not limited to Cupertino, Sunnyvale, Los Altos, Palo Alto).

The event will be held Sunday, April 11, starting at 3 p.m. at the Castro Train Station. Participants will march to Mountain View City Hall for a program at 3:30 p.m.

While this event is organized by local youth, anyone of any age is encouraged to provide testimony. After the event, the text of your speech/testimony will be shared as an archive with local city councils, school boards, and historical societies.

At 4 p.m. there will be a moment of remembrance for 75-year-old Pak Ho, who was murdered March 11 in Oakland.

For more information: http://aapimv.com