EL MONTE — A march against anti-Asian violence and hate will be held on Saturday, April 3, at 5 p.m.

The walk starts at Holiday Inn El Monte, 9920 Valley Blvd., and ends at El Monte City Hall, 11333 Valley Blvd. Participants are asked to wear masks and bring signs.

Community organizing partners: L.A. County vs. Hate, Asian Pacific American Dispute Resolution Center

For more information, call (626) 534-2219.