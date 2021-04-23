Asian American Donor Program’s ‘Laugh for Lives’

The Asian American Donor Program presents the 14th annual “Laugh for Lives,” a virtual comedy benefit, on Friday, May 7, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Hosted by Rommel Condara, the show will feature Pauline Yasuda, Rick Gutierrez, Tom Thakkar, Atsuko Okatsuka and Ali Lu.

The event will celebrate the launch of AADP’s Latino and Hispanic donor education program.

Headquartered in Alameda, AADP is dedicated to increasing the availability of potential stem cell donors for patients with life-threatening diseases curable with a stem cell transplant.

Free tickets at http://aadp.org/LFL21.

Sponsors include Lanzhou Hand-Pulled Noodles, Morgan Stanley and Sling.