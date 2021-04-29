Back Among the Happiest

Beth Fujishige and Gayle Hayashi were among the lucky few to attend a preview day ahead of Disneyland’s reopening this Friday. They reported that strict capac­ity limits meant virtually no lines, and they were able to enjoy many of their favorite rides – Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain, Dumbo, Peter Pan – all before noon.

Many stores and restaurants remained closed at the park, which will welcome California visitors only to Disneyland as well as California Adventure starting April 30. Tickets as well as reservations are required, with no annual passes being honored at this time.

“Everyone was feeling how great it was to be back at the Happiest Place on Earth,” Fujishige and Hayashi told The Rafu.