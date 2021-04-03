Bento for Boy Scouts

From left: Jason Petty, Tatum Shimazaki, Calvin Ikeda, Connor Ikeda and Devin Chaichan. In lieu of our annual pancake breakfast, Boy Scout Troop 719 has partnered with Cherrystones in Gardena to hold a bento fundraiser available for contactless drive-through pickup on April 24 and 25. Orders will be taken online through Givebutter through Tuesday, April 13. https://givebutter.com/Troop719Bento2021

A $25 bento includes teriyaki beef, pineapple chicken, japchae Korean noodles, miso green beans, potato mac salad, a scoop of rice and takuan pickles.

Thank you for your continued support over the past 50+ years. Stay healthy, stay strong and stay positive. We are looking forward to resuming our Pancake Breakfast next year and can’t wait to see you there!

For more information about this fundraiser or scouting at Troop 719, please email [email protected]