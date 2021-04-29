Bridging Communities Iftar to Be Held Virtually

The sixth annual Bridging Communities Iftar will be presented online Thursday, April 29, from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Pacific Time.

“Vigilant Love’s annual Iftar is a powerful, inter-spiritual, and multi-generational community experience, and this year we invite you to join us virtually to (re)connect, deepen our sense of solidarity, and cultivate joy after an isolating year for so many,” event organizers said.

“Our theme for the 2021 Iftar is ‘Journey Through the Night,’ inspired deeply by a physical and spiritual journey the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) took to the farthest mosque and then the heavens. As we reflect on this theme, we hold the complexity of our own journeys during this last year and beyond — journeys that included grief and hardship, resilience and care — and invite everyone to join us on April 29 as we reflect and re-ground in our commitment to each other, and re-commit ourselves to our righteous movements for liberation through art, activism, and moments of celebration.

“The 2020 #VigilantLOVE Bridging Communities virtual Iftar demonstrated that the spirited atmosphere of community solidarity could be sustained online. This spirit of solidarity has characterized the Iftar since its beginning six years ago. This year, we have decided to host our Iftar online again for the safety and well-being of our communities.

“Since Vigilant Love’s founding, we have been committed to resisting isolation and building solidarity through arts and healing justice – no matter the obstacles we face, we affirm how radically special our Bridging Communities Iftar has grown to become and hope you can join us online this year!”

Meet and support the 2021 Solidarity Arts Fellows, who will be giving live collective performances that highlight some of the immense growth, learning, and empowerment within the next generation of Muslim American and Japanese American radical leaders.

Look forward to learning more about Ramadan and find out how Vigilant Love is working to advance the safety and justice of its communities. Updates will be shared on programs including #ServicesNotSurveillance, the Partnership to End Gendered Islamophobia, and Unpacking Anti-Blackness (UAB) workshops.

Suggested donation for individual registration is $25, with sliding-scale options between $0-$25 available. Sponsorships begin at $100. Ticketing for this event is closed. If you would like to attend the Iftar, email [email protected]

Vigilant Love creates spaces for connection and grassroots movement to ensure the safety and justice of communities impacted by Islamophobia and violence in the greater Los Angeles area. In the face of cyclical violence, it envisions the embodiment of vigilant love amongst generations of multi-ethnic and inter-spiritual community who create pathways to liberation and healing together. Vigilant Love is a fiscally sponsored project of Community Partners. https://www.vigilantlove.org/