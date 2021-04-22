CAPAC Chair’s Statement on Conviction in Murder Case of George Floyd

WASHINGTON — Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, issued the following statement on April 20 after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the death of George Floyd.

“Today’s verdict brings accountability for the murder of George Floyd, who should and would be alive right now were it not for a system that permits and too often excuses the use of excessive force – predominantly against Black people. I hope that this verdict brings some comfort to the Floyd family, but I know that no ruling can ever heal the wounds left by the loss of a loved one.

“No family should have to experience such a preventable loss. And yet, in recent weeks, the families of 20-year-old Daunte Wright and 13-year-old Adam Toledo have also felt immense grief due to the fatal shootings of their loved ones by law enforcement.

“That is why it is urgent that Congress pass criminal justice reform. Ending the use of dangerous tactics like choke holds and no-knock warrants and limiting the immunity that shields police from accountability for their actions are essential for ending police brutality, and that is why the Senate must follow the House’s lead and pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act today!”

In June 2020, CAPAC endorsed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The bill has been passed out of the House of Representatives twice, but has yet to be taken up in the Senate.