Celebration of Life to Honor Rose Ochi

A virtual Celebration of Life in honor of Rose Takayo Matsui Ochi (Dec. 15, 1938-Dec. 13, 2020) will be held on Saturday, April 10, at 1 p.m. PST/4 p.m. EST.

Ochi served in various positions from Los Angeles city government to the U.S. Department of Justice and was a leader in civil rights, from the Japanese American redress movement of the 1980s to the designation of Manzanar as a national historic site.

The Los Angeles City Council has designated an intersection in Little Tokyo as Rose Ochi Square in her memory.

Registration is required. To register, click here: https://apiavote-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJErc-mpqjIuHdwIUeLWuseLUigXi-uSDiIa

The Celebration of Life will be recorded and made available on https://www.forevermissed.com/rose-takayo-matsuiochi.