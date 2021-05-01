Children’s Day/Kodomo-no-Hi Festivities Planned at JACCC

The Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC) will be celebrating a series of events to commemorate Children’s Day, or Kodomo-no-Hi, also known as Tango no Sekku, in May.

JACCC has historically hosted annual community children’s festivals in observance of Kodomo-no-Hi. With the impacts from COVID, the following opportunities have been organized to continue this tradition virtually. There is also an opportunity to view an authentic samurai warrior armor and helmet exhibit on a limited basis with reservations. Mark your calendars for the following events:

Through May 23: Samurai and Cultural Display

Enjoy a walk-through visit of hand-painted vintage Japanese kites, traditional Japanese paper balloons and authentic samurai warrior armor and helmets that are being exhibited at the Toshizo Watanabe Exhibition Center on the plaza level of the JACCC.

Make your reservations at www.jaccc.org or email [email protected] for details. Space and time for these visits are limited, so make your reservations early.

The vivid and colorful visual displays make for a wonderful seasonal outing for children and family alike and provides a great photo opportunity. Koinobori (carp banners) are also hanging in the JACCC plaza. Reserve in advance for walk-through photography.

May 1 at 11 a.m.: Family Bento Box Creations

Pack a bento box with Marc Matsumoto, popular food blogger and NHK cooking show host and author of “Ultimate Bento,” a cookbook recently published and on sale at JACCC. Learn how to cook his Honey Lemon Chicken to pack in the bento box. Matsumoto will be a featured guest virtually from Japan. Details are on JACCC’s website; see details below to purchase the kit.

The colorful bento boxes selected for this program are a special offer item to JACCC by Takenaka Bento Box, made in Japan. Unlike other mass-produced plastic bento boxes, Takenaka features high-gloss finishes that are microwavable, dishwasher-safe and BPA-free, made from recycled plastic bottles. Each box is meticulously coated with multiple layers by Japanese artisans to achieve the beautiful look. The technique originated from urushi coating, Japanese lacquer that has been famous in Kanazawa for 400 years.

In addition, Little Tokyo gift shop Bunkado, celebrating its 75th anniversary, has collaborated to provide Made in Japan chopsticks; and Ito En has provided complimentary tea bags of their signature matcha green tea, all included in the bento kits.

Sign up to cook the ingredients and pack the bento boxes. Purchase the Bento Box Kits at www.jaccc.org/kodomonohi-2021.

Through May 23: Online Sales of Seasonal, Artisanal Japanese Food Products

In a special collaboration with Kokoro Care Packages, artisanal products that are made with traditional, handcrafted methods are available during this season. In addition, a variety of nori made especially for children to make koinobori onigiri and other nori selections are sure to please the whole family. Seasonal sakura (cherry) and ume (plum) products are also featured in limited quantities. These products are available only during this season at www.jaccc.org/kodomonohi-2021.

Through May 23: JACCC and Discover Nikkei/JANM Photo Display

Join JACCC and Discover Nikkei/Japanese American National Museum by submitting your Kodomo-no-Hi photos. Photographs of koinobori and kabuto (helmets) and other photographs celebrating Children’s Day are being sought to share on both websites. Send past photographs and take new ones to share and enjoy.

Past photographs of Chibi-K and Children’s Day celebrations are encouraged for submission. Send them to [email protected] or [email protected] to see how everyone observes these traditions. For more information, visit either website to get details.

Through May 23: From the Veranda Moments with JACCC’s Master Artist in Residence

Learn more about the cultural and historical context of the Kodomo-no-Hi, Tango-no-Sekku observances. Master Artist in Residence HIrokazu Kosaka shares his thoughts and provides interesting facts and details about these cultural traditions. Also, look for additional information pertaining to the traditional foods of Kodomo-no-Hi.

As the county continues to reopen from COVID closures, the JACCC has a variety of seasonal events and virtual programs to view safely. Enjoy Kodomo-no-Hi and also visit the various online podcasts and virtual programs currently featured online. For other questions and information, contact JACCC at [email protected]