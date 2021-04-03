Governors Issue Statement on Anti-Asian Hate

Twenty-six governors released a joint statement March 26 on the rise in anti-Asian hate.

The statement was signed by 23 Democratic governors, joined by the Republican governors of Maryland and Massachusetts and the governor of the territory of Guam. It reads as follows:

“As governors, we take care in protecting the people of our states and territories. The tragic loss of loved ones in Atlanta that left eight people dead, including six Asian Americans, is part of a long and painful litany of acts of hate against Asian Americans across the country.

“Today, and every day, we stand in solidarity, in support, and in shared resolve with the Asian American community. Hate will not divide our states, territories, and communities. We condemn all expressions of racism, xenophobia, scapegoating, and anti-Asian sentiment.

“From the Chinese Exclusion Act to the incarceration of Japanese Americans in World War II to the mistreatment of Muslims and Sikhs after 9/11, this year is part of a history of racism against the Asian American community.

“In the past year, the use of anti-Asian rhetoric during the pandemic has resulted in Asian Americans being harassed, assaulted, and scapegoated for the COVID-19 pandemic. The Center for the Study of Hate an dExtremism at California State University in San Bernardino released findings in early March that showed hate crimes against Asian Americans spiked 149% from 2019 to 2020, even while hate crimes fell overall.

“What is happening to Asian Americans is simply un-American. We condemn racism, violence, and hatred against our AAPI communities, and we must do more to protect, lift up, and support the Asian Americancommunity.”

The statement was signed by:

Gavin Newsom, California

Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan

Jared Polis, Colorado

Timothy Walz, Minnesota

Ned Lamont, Connecticut

Steve Sisoka, Nevada

John Carney, Delaware

Phil Murphy, New Jersey

Lourde LeonGuerrero, Guam

Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico

David Ige, Hawaii

Andrew Cuomo, New York

J.B. Pritzker, Illinois

Roy Cooper, North Carolina

Laura Kelly, Kansas

Kate Brown, Oregon

Andy Beshear, Kentucky

Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania

John Bel Edwards, Louisiana

Daniel McKee, Rhode Island

Janet Mills, Maine

Ralph Northam, Virginia

Larry Hogan, Maryland

Jay Inslee, Washington

Charlie Baker, Massachusetts

Tony Evers, Wisconsin

A similar statement was issued by more than 60 AAPIs who served in senior roles across six presidential administrations. Among those who signed it were:

Norman Mineta, former congressman, secretary of commerce under President Bill Clinton and secretary of transportation under President George W. Bush.

Elaine Chao, secretary of labor under President George W. Bush and secretary of transporation under President Donald Trump.

Gary Locke, former governor of Washington, secretary of commerce and ambassadror to China under President Barack Obama.

Harry B. Harris Jr., commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet under President Obama, ambassador to South Korea under President Trump.

“Such vicious and unconscionable acts of violence cut at the very core of our country and the values on which it was founded … The critical work to combat the haunting rise of hatred against the AAPI community must intensify with the immediacy this latest tragedy commands,” said Chao after the Atlanta murders.

“This violence against Asian Americans, and especially our elderly,has got to stop,” Locke said. “We cannot scapegoat [and]blame Asian Americans for this virus. Hate is a virus.”