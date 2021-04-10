Honoring Their Memory

ATLANTA — On March 28, Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside) and other members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus visited Young’s Asian Massage, Gold Spa, and Aromatherapy Spa in Georgia — the sites of the March 16 shootings that took the lives of eight people, including six Asian American women.

“We commemorate the lives of: Delaina Ashley Yaun, Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Paul Andre Michels, Hyun Jung Grant, Suncha Kim, Soon Chung Park, Yong Ae Yue,” Takano said. “There has been an outpouring of love for the victims and their families. They were business owners, mothers, hard workers, and valued members of the community.

“I honor their memory and join the voices of millions calling for action to Stop Asian Hate.”

The group gathered at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth, Cherokee County, then traveled 27 miles to Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa in Atlanta, “following the murderer’s route to show just how far he had to travel in order to deliberately target Asian women,” Takano said.